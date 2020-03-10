8 Unknown Reasons Why 99% of People Fail on Shopify Not rated Rate: Select 1 - Terrible 2 - Poor 3 - Average 4 - Good 5 - Outstanding Juliette Anderson

March 10, 2020 Juliette Anderson Juliette Anderson is an Outreach Community Specialist for an e-commerce fulfillment company that specializes in partnering with online sellers who have an average parcel weight of 5+ pounds or greater. She works hand-in-hand with e-commerce stores to achieve optimal sales for four years already. Her specialty lies in social media marketing and paid promotions. Juliette Anderson has written 1 articles for CGIDir. View all articles by Juliette Anderson... There are thousands of new stores on Shopify each day, and yet most of them fail on the platform. Surprisingly, the reason they fail is that their Shopify store lacks the basic aspects that can make an online store successful. So, if you own a relatively new Shopify store and you are in it to win it, then this article is for you. We have listed down the eight common mistakes that online business owners commit so that you will know which to avoid: 1. Lack of conversion tactics One of the underlying reasons a Shopify store fails is because it does not generate sales. And that’s because the business owner himself forgot to build and implement conversion tactics. So, instead of sticking with your e-commerce platform’s free theme and trying out your luck, why not pick a premium theme that is packed with useful app integrations? Moreover, apps like the Urgency Countdown Timer, cross-sells and up-sells, and social proof notification will help you create a highly successful Shopify store. 2. Having a “get rich quick mentality” Why do some people start a Shopify store in the first place? Well, they have read somewhere that it is a great opportunity that can allow them to start and run a successful business, as well as quit their regular jobs. Most of them think that having an online business is an easy, get-rich-quick scheme. But if you think you could start a business and barely do anything with your store, you are wrong. You need to hustle to gain and retain your customers, make your store stand out from your competitors, update your products, execute marketing tactics, and so on. So, no. It does not make you rich instantly. It is often quite a wrong notion that people often spread on the internet, and will prove fatal for your business if you fail to do sufficient research beforehand. 3. Selling trending but unsuitable products Another common mistake that Shopify store owners make is thinking that trending products are profitable. What happens is that, they get to see a spike in traffic but for the wrong reasons. Or they see a spike in sales, but it is only shortlived. Here’s the thing: Trending products could also mean high competition. So, if you are pretty in this industry, selling trending products could be detrimental to your business. If you are selling something popular right now, it is possible that these products are already available on big retailer websites like Amazon and eBay. On the other hand, you can utilize tools like Google Trends and Keyword Planner to know which products are sustainable to sell. And by “sustainable” we mean something that will not go on and off trend. 4. Not focusing on branding New Shopify entrepreneurs and companies are always making this mistake. Not focusing on branding will cause a bad experience for your customers. So, you have to think about what your brand represents, how your products work, and who is your target market. A well-constructed brand will go a long way in ensuring your e-commerce success. That's why you need to put in a lot of effort into creating the perfect design, copy. and messaging. Not to mention that it should also go well with your company story. 5. Paying something you can get for free You might have spent a lot of money taking online courses, attending conferences, and buying business books. Sure, you can get valuable information from there, but you would be surprised to know that you could get the same resources and information for free online. There are millions of fantastic blogs out there about a particular niche. You can also learn a lot by watching YouTube tutorials. And if you want to start a successful business on Shopify, you might want to check out Shopify Academy. Free education might require you more work to get things organized. But this also means that you can instead use your funds to make your online store grow. 6. Lack of perseverance If you want your Shopify business to succeed (or be successful in e-commerce in general), you have to reflect on the project in the long-term. Expecting a large sum on your first month is next to impossible unless you already a list of subscribers who are likely to buy from you. That's why for you to achieve success, you need to work hard and persevere. 7. Problems in shipping Encountering problems in shipping is the second biggest reason a lot of stores fail on Shopify. Your suppliers might get overloaded, and it's possible that shipping has been missed. Ideally, try to sell products that are more in demand in the market. These are products that you can buy locally (and in bulk, if needed). By doing so, they could wait a longer period for the delivery of their products. 8. Poor customer service You need to offer customers great service, giving them the highest satisfaction possible. Come up with an FAQ page so that they could have whatever queries cleared. Provide 24/7 support, reply to them as soon as possible, and be polite as much as possible. By doing these things you can give them great customer service.





There you have it. Understand the points we've mentioned above so you can avoid doing the common mistakes that can make Shopify business fail.



