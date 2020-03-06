Facebook Ad Pro Tips: 7 Ad Metrics Every Brand Needs to Track Not rated Rate: Select 1 - Terrible 2 - Poor 3 - Average 4 - Good 5 - Outstanding Bryan Mixon

March 06, 2020 Bryan Mixon Bryan Mixon is the owner of AmazeLaw, a marketing platform for solo and small firms. They provide tools, resources, and Facebook Advertising system that gives small businesses the best possible chance of success. Building websites since 1999, Bryan knows how difficult it can be for small business owners to get their digital marketing off the ground. So he built AmazeLaw as a great super-simple place to build their sites, collect leads, and get on with their days of making their business grow. Bryan Mixon has written 1 articles for CGIDir. View all articles by Bryan Mixon... When it comes to tracking your social media marketing campaigns, there are loads of information that you get from Facebook. This includes identifying your most popular posts when your audience is most active, and your audience’s demographic. While it's nice to have all of this information at your disposal, it's only useful when you understand the important Facebook metrics that your brand needs to track: 1. Boosted posts A boosted post in the platform is one way to drive engagement (likes, shares, comments, and reactions) with your content. With a lot of changes going on with Facebook's algorithm, it's become more and more difficult for businesses to gain any kind of engagement or organic reach. So, to be able to interact more with your audience, you have to back those posts up with some money from your marketing budget. Posts that aren't boosted only reach approximately 1 percent of your Facebook page audience. So, if you want to run a contest or a giveaway, and reach as many people as possible, then you have to allocate a larger portion of your budget to boost your posts. That way, more and more people can see it and will be encouraged to join. For a standard boosted post that you want to increase engagement in, then you can consider boosting it for 3-5 days with a budget of at least $5. 2. Page like ads A page like ads indicates that users are more and more interested in seeing your content. Therefore, Facebook will bump up your posts on a user's newsfeed. According to Amaze Law, one of the top Facebook advertising agencies for small businesses, “Getting more likes on your Facebook page would mean more social proof. It will show people that your brand is more trustworthy. As your brand becomes more and more credible, you can easily tap into a larger audience.” 3. Facebook Referral Traffic If your primary goal on Facebook is to drive website traffic, then you might be keen to know how many people will visit your site through social media. To figure this out, you might have to look closely at your Google Analytics data. If you have not done this bit yet, then it is high time that you create your very own Google Analytics account. It is free, and you can easily embed the code on your website if you are using WordPress. Once you notice that your Facebook referral traffic is declining, then it might be because your followers are a bit unhappy with your content. Thus, you might have possibly had to shake things up or go in another direction. 4. Click-through rate A click-through rate will show you how many people have seen your ad and then clicked through your site or app. Even if you don't optimize for link clicks, you have to constantly monitor this metric because it will give you insight into why a campaign is performing a particular way. If your ad receives a lot of impressions and not clicks, then Facebook will assume that your ad isn't relevant, which will significantly lower your relevance score. And this can make or break your entire Facebook campaign. 5. Lead generation ads Lead ads let you gather information from your prospects. Just like with the other ads on Instagram and Facebook, you can craft lead ads using ad creation. With Facebook's lead ads, for example, your prospects will be asked to fill out a contact form. From there, you can gather relevant information about your potential customers, which you can leverage for a personalized marketing approach. The thing with lead ads is that it can help you overcome a couple of difficulties in lead generation. These ads help you: Gather leads across different devices.

Improve the overall quality of the lead.

Get the right kind of leads.

Retarget users that show high-intent.

Access these leads in real-time. 6. Conversion Ads When you own an e-commerce store, then you'll likely run across these kinds of ads. These are great if you're offering your products and services to people. It also allows you to track the number of conversions that you're getting from social media ads. You can even utilize these ads to drive more people to your website, convert them, measure the revenue that's generated from each prospect, as well as the average cost per purchase that you get from these ads. 7. Engagement Engagement is certainly one of the most important metrics that you need to track. It keeps an eye on every action taken by the user on your ad. Doing so provides you with an overview of how your campaign resonates with your target market. So, use the comment section as a way to respond to whatever queries users might have and interact with them. Don't ignore negative comments as well, as they could negatively affect the performance of your ads. Engaged users eventually lead to happier customers. Also, the more interaction your ads get, the more exposure you'll receive from it. Over to You Facebook is an extremely dynamic platform that provides you with almost infinite opportunities to reach out to your target audience, as well as turn prospects into loyal, paying customers. Understanding these metrics will give you a better idea of what these metrics look like, as well as how you could be able to maximize your efforts to be able to achieve your marketing and advertising goals.