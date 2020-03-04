SEO for SaaS: 7 Actionable SEO Tips for SaaS Companies Not rated Rate: Select 1 - Terrible 2 - Poor 3 - Average 4 - Good 5 - Outstanding Kevin Urrutia

Doing marketing for SaaS companies is unique as compared to other businesses. The sales cycle is surprisingly quick, so you don't have much room to nurture your prospects. Also, the most significant challenge as far as SaaS marketing is concerned is how to generate leads. SEO remains to be the most effective way of making more SaaS prospects, and you'll soon learn how. In this post, we'll talk about the seven actionable tips for SaaS companies: Understand user intent For the majority of SaaS companies, user intent is essential. A lot of users might be looking for similar products as yours, but why? Do they want to purchase, or are they merely searching for comparisons? Once you get to know what their intent is, you can start crafting content that matters. To know more about user intent, you could see your brand's keywords on the search results page of Google. What are the results precisely like? What do targeted phrases and keywords are suggesting about user intent? Are these people ready to buy, or are they merely looking for more information?



Show how you can solve their problem At this stage, most users are already aware that they have a problem, and the need for specific processes to become efficient, as well as cost-effective. According to Voy Media, a top Saas Marketing Agency, “This provides you with the opportunity to introduce your brand to them. Users may start with interrogative questions that may perfectly describe their problem. Users that are on this stage that microservices exist as a prospective solution.” That's why your main goal is to make people aware that such solutions do exist. To relate to them better, you can also start using the same terminology and language to the user. Build links Building links is one of the most prominent SEO ways to gain traffic. This is also popularly known as link building. Two popular link building tactics perfectly works out like a charm- email outreach and guest posting. Email outreach aims to create business connections between users and create links as well. Guest posting, on the other hand, is mainly based on win-win relationships of earning backlinks. You're offering unique and high-quality content to a particular blog in exchange for backlinks. You also have to abide by these rules: Create content for blogs that are related to your niche.

Prioritize sites that gain a high amount of traffic.

Create high-quality and unique content.

Link to other relevant sources. Track the value of your SEO efforts A lot of SaaS companies that offer subscription-based models involve an ongoing commitment. Some of these could be monthly, while others annually. But whatever your revenue model is, ensure that you track your SEO's value beyond the initial conversion. The overall value of your organic searches is much larger than the initial sale. So, don't ever sell your efforts short. Take care of the technical SEO There are technical elements in your SEO, such as your page's loading time, your sitemap, and so on. Once you take care of all of these technical aspects, then you're bound to have a great start with Google. For instance, your page loading speed is crucial because it can impact the user's experience as well as your rankings on search. If you have a website that takes a long time to load, then people would leave. Your bounce rates will be negatively affected, and your rankings will plummet down the SERPs. To gain a better understanding of how long it takes for your pages to load, you can utilize the PageSpeed Insights tool of Google. Also, if you haven't built a sitemap yet, then you must have one as soon as possible. A sitemap is vital for SEO because Google uses it to search and index your pages. Improve your Content Marketing Does your service come with great features? Then, that's certainly a plus. However, a lot of people don't care about the elements as they do with the benefits. Most users expect that your SaaS products will help them solve their problems. They're looking for solutions, and they wanted to know how your services will be able to help them. That's why your content marketing should focus on how you could be able to help people. How will it significantly cut costs, improve efficiencies, and so on? You can place relevant keywords to your content, dramatically improve your content so that more people will engage in your site, share your pages so that you could see a boost in your rankings. Over to You Having a SaaS website means that you should have a website that's extremely functional and user-friendly, as well as effectively promoting it so that it will gain a significant advantage over others. Also, no matter what your site is, whether it's a traditional website or a start-up, search engine optimization (SEO) will certainly place you ahead of the pack.

















